CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Power was mostly restored by Wednesday afternoon to the area near Del Mar College's East Campus after a major outage in the morning.

According to American Electric Power Texas crews, it was around 9:30 a.m. when a jumper on a transformer near the campus burned out along Ayers Street. Crews were working all day trying to get power restored to the thousands of residents who were affected.

As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, only a few customers were still without power. AEP Texas estimated that power would be fully restored by around 7:30 p.m.

