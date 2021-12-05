Almost $10K worth of jewelry, gun recovered from Robstown area armed robbery suspect

Nueces County officials said Emilio Vento was arrested after robbing a jewelry store at gunpoint.

ROBSTOWN, Texas — A Robstown man was arrested after robbing a Calallen jewelry store at gunpoint and taking nearly $10,000 in merchandise, Nueces County officials said.

The merchandise was recovered and the alleged suspect, Emilio Vento, was arrested and taken to Nueces County Jail for processing.

Nueces County Precinct Five authorities responded to a call at the First Cash Pawn in the Annaville area for reports of a robbery at gunpoint on Wednesday.

Officials said they quickly found and took Vento into custody.

Along with the jewelry, officials said they found the gun used in the robbery with Vento.

Vento is currently awaiting magistration at the Nueces County Jail.

