Corpus Christi Mayor: Anonymous donor will pay for Ray HS students' funerals

18-year-old students Matthew Garcia and Marcello Saldua were both killed in a crash Tuesday while leaving graduation rehearsal.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 3News learned on Thursday that an anonymous donor has stepped up to pay for the funerals of two Ray High School students who were killed in a tragic car accident Tuesday.

18-year-old students Matthew Garcia and Marcello Saldua were both killed in the crash. They were in a car with two others leaving graduation rehearsals at the American Bank Center when the car they were in lost control and flipped over.

Both Garcia and Saldua were set to graduate on Friday.

Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo reached out to 3News on Thursday ahead of the City's scheduled candlelight vigil for the students. She said that a local business owner who wants to remain anonymous has pledged to pay for both Saldua and Garcia's funerals.

The Mayor said she helped connect the families with the donor, who reportedly said that he felt the need to help despite not knowing the students personally.

The crash is still being investigated by police to see if speeding or street racing played a role.

Ray High School's graduation is scheduled for 3 p.m. Friday at the American Bank Center. As is CCISD tradition, two seats will be reserved for Garcia and Saldua at the ceremony.

