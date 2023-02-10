Antonio E. Garcia Arts & Education Center works to 'Stop the Stigma'

The center offers free counseling services that can also be done in Spanish. Staff there says they've seen a trend in more local families reaching out and coming in.

As we have seen in recent years, talking about mental health has become a lot more common as more people are working to normalize those conversations, whether that be at work, in school and even at home.

But it's not a conversation that always comes so easy for everyone, such as households with very traditional values, where incorporating someone from the outside to help with something so personal isn't always encouraged.

In this 'On Your Mind,' we visited the Antonio E. Garcia Arts and Education Center on the new trends they're seeing and how they're working with local families to 'stop the stigma.'

As you first walk into the Garcia Arts & Education Center, you'll be welcomed by a lot of art - as the name suggests - but you'll also find a lot of couches... And there's a reason for that:

"So everywhere you go, if you're in a room, you can sit down, be comfortable and have a conversation," explained Esmeralda Herrera-Teran, Director of the Antonio E. Garcia Arts & Education Center, who says whether it's parents or grandparents coming in with their children, that it's important they feel they're in a safe and peaceful place.

Herrera-Teran says counseling has been available through the center for over 20 years, which includes individual counseling, family counseling and group counseling. The center also hosts several events, such as Family Night Out which invites residents to come with their children to work on building relationships and healthy communication within the family dynamic.

The counseling is free and is also offered in Spanish. Though the services have been around for over two decades, Herrera-Teran explained how even in 2023, they are still working to 'stop the stigma' of residents reaching out for that extra support.

However, they are seeing positive trends in more people making their mental health a priority.

"I've noticed since being here at the center full-time, is that we do have a lot of Hispanic people that do reach out to us and we have a lot of men, a lot of Hispanic men that reach out to us, so that tells me that that stigma is changing, that society is changing, " Herrera-Teran said.

"They’re reaching out more because they know they need someone to talk to. Which maybe even 5 to 10 years ago, you wouldn't hear about that."

So change is happening, but why has it taken so long?

Just as with so many other people and groups, within the Latino and Hispanic community, there can be some barriers. Among some of those identified by Mental Health America include:

- Stigma or Shame

- Demographics or society issues

- Religion

- Access to medical care and insurance

- Language

It's a trend Cody Martin, a professional counselor at Texas A&M Kingsville and doctoral student at Texas A&M Corpus Christi, says he's also seeing within his department as more young Hispanic men are reaching out and have expressed that sharing such feelings for so long has been taboo.

"Eradicating that idea because there’s so many young men, young children, women and couples, elderly - that could really benefit from counseling and really benefit from having someone to be there to actively listen," Martin explained.

"If you feel isolated, alone, there is help, there is hope out there and hope is the one thing that really gives us that fortitude to move forward."

Martin, along with center staff and representatives from several different local organizations, worked together to host a community event recently focused around 'Stopping the Stigma' of mental health.

Events that for residents like, Melissa Salinas, are much appreciated.

"I just think it’s always great to talk to somebody because sometimes you can’t talk to your parents, you can’t talk to people - but maybe people can talk to other people,” Salinas said.

Seeing the center host such events brings a lot of pride for Herrera-Teran, who shared she grew up in the area and says being able to help give back to her community in this way means a lot. She hopes that more families can feel comfortable in coming forward and utilizing the center's various services.

"Things don't happen overnight - but it takes small steps and that's what counseling is about," she said.

"It's about taking small steps and eventually those small steps - you’re almost halfway up the staircase - just by taking one step at a time."

Counseling services are offered at no cost. To get started, you can call the Garcia Center at 361-825-3600 to make an appointment.