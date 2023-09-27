LULAC Council #1 working to recruit a new generation of members

"I'm 74 years of age, so eventually at some point, I’m going on." Long-time members of LULAC's founding council are looking to a new generation to uphold its legacy.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was created to fight for the civil and human rights of Hispanics and help elevate the voices of those who for so long had been silenced.

"LULAC" stands for the League of United Latin American Citizens. LULAC Council #1 has proud and deep roots in the Coastal Bend.

On February 17, 1929, the League of United Latin American Citizens, originally called the United Latin American Citizens, was founded at Salón Obreros y Obreras in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Council meetings used to fill large rooms, with between 90-125 people in attendance.

Today, that's a little different.

At the September meeting, almost two dozen residents were in attendance, the majority of them being those who have been involved with the council for decades.

A small, but powerful group that is in dire need of more volunteers.

Susie Saldaña is the Vice President of LULAC Council #1, and has been a proud member since 1970, a time she recalls was difficult for women to be accepted into the chapter. In fact, she had to apply twice. She says back then, she never saw less than 90 people in the building for their meetings.

"What I want to see is the young people coming in, I want to see the youth," said Saldaña. "I want them to remember where their roots are from because I can remember a time when there was signs that said 'no darks' or 'no Mexicans allowed.' I go back that way."

To now see the low attendance numbers, Saldaña says, is bittersweet.

"We’re old, we’re dying away and it’s time that we have the young people coming up, and we have some very good young people that we’re trying to mentor to bring into the community."

The legacy and tradition of LULAC Council #1 is something that current president, Dr. Nick Adame, is proud to continue, but even he can attest there has been a shift in attendance and interest.

"Sometimes people feel like there’s not really a need for organizations like LULAC or any type of civil rights organization, but it is an organization, and there is a need and there will always be a need, but why the dwindling numbers? It’s hard to say."

Dr. Adame says the COVID-19 pandemic certainly didn't help things, but that he and other volunteers are still trying their best to get out in the community and encourage education, teach students about the various scholarships they can apply to and make residents aware of their voter rights.

"It's important that we get involved in the community, start educating people, it's about our culture, it’s about what we can bring to the community as volunteers."

Raul Vasquez, Jr. is another long-time fellow member. He's been with the council for 52 years. In that time, he's served in several leadership positions including president, state ambassador, district director, Sergeant at Arms and much more.

"My father made me join, I was 21 years of age. I was a senior in college, I was gonna be graduating in 1971 - he said you’re gonna be graduating this year, you need to start getting involved in the community!" Vasquez Jr. said.

Like Saldaña, Vasquez too believes that more young adults in the community should step up and become volunteers. However, he also recognizes, that the chapter needs to meet them where they are: at events and online.

"We have to really increase our efforts in a major way in order to bring in the youth. I'm 74 years of age so eventually at some point, I'm going on. We need to start playing their game to bring them over."

And there are some young adults who are bringing hope and answering the call.

Among those at the meeting were 32-year-old Albert Perez and 22-year-old Julianna Escamilla, both who grew up with family very involved in LULAC.

Perez is in the process of becoming an official new member. He works at the Corpus Christi Army Depot and says it's an honor to be surrounded by so many veterans through this organization and believes others can benefit from what they have to share.

"I went to one meeting which led to a second meeting and I'll be coming up on my third one next month, Perez said.

"I'm really into what they’re doing for the community and the fact that this is the original council where it all started - LULAC is international now, so this is the first chapter, this is where it all broke ground."

For Escamilla, the work done by the organization hits extremely close to home.

She is the proud granddaughter of Ramiro Humberto Gamboa Sr., or "Gambi" as many in the community grew to know him.

He passed away on July 6 of this year and had been a stronghold of the local chapter for almost 50 years.

"Since a very young age I've had such a great example of going into our community and doing for others," Escamilla said.

"He [Gambi] instilled into me and my cousin that came with me today, to always give back and I guess there’s no time like the present to do so. Especially since he’s not here, we want to continue that legacy of the 'Gumbo' as being on the forefront."

Though they've grown up with inspiring examples directly within the organization, both Escamilla and Perez encourage other young adults and community members to be part of the organization, so that one day the meetings can be filled as they once were.

For those interested in joining or attending a meeting, you can email: contact@lulac1.org or drnickadame@gmail.com for more information.

You can also text Melissa Martinez with LULAC Council #1 at 361-774-5347.

To visit the local chapter's website, click here.

To visit the national chapter's site, click here.