Body of elderly man found floating in water in Aransas Pass, APPD investigating

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — The body of an elderly male was found floating in the water near Aransas Pass this morning. Aransas Pass Police Department has launched an investigation into the death, officials said.

Emergency services got a call at 11:20 a.m. about the body floating in the water near the Ransom Road boat launch, police said.

The APPD marine division launched Marine-1 and followed the reporting party to the location on the water where the body remained.

Officers, Fire Department staff, and EMS staff were able to recover the body and bring it to shore.

APPD's criminal investigative division is continuing the investigation and no other details are being released at this time.

