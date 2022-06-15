Attorney says motions to dismiss Tejeda murder case will be filed

Joseph Tejeda is accused of murdering Breanna Wood back in 2016. Tejeda is one of the longest held inmates at the Nueces County Jail.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Attorney of accused killer Joseph Tejeda told visiting Judge Manuel Banales that he plans to file motions to dismiss the 2016 murder case.

Tejeda remains in jail as he waits to be tried for capital murder in the death of 21-year-old Breanna Wood.

Wood's remains were found in a box near an abandoned building near Robstown, Texas. The latest developments came during a status hearing Wednesday.

Tejeda is one of the longest held inmates at the Nueces County Jail. His attorney said their move is based on the suspects lack of a speedy trial.

And that isn't all that was brought into question.

Tejeda was present for Wednesday's talks through video chat. He's represented by Fred Jimenez who told the judge that he doesn't believe the Attorney General's Office has the authority to take over the case. He also questioned the chain of custody regarding evidence in the case, saying at one point that it looked to have been handed over to a potential witness.

It was back in April when we learned the Attorney General's Office would proceed with the case instead of the Nueces County District Attorney's Office.

Assistant AG James Haugh said he was handed 11 boxes containing various documents from the DA's Office and is still going through stacks of information in order to prepare for the trail.

"One of the boxes had nothing but DVDs in it," Haugh said. "When I say nothing but DVDs, the box is full. I don't know how many but hundreds of DVDs."

Because of this, Haugh told Banales he would not likely be ready for trial before the end of the year.

Banales also doubled down on a gag order previously put in place to ensure no one discussed the case, saying it could jeopardize the trial, which might not happen until next year.

"I will follow that order. I don't know the circumstances why that has not been enforced. I want everyone to know that if there is a violation I will enforce the order, and will apply whatever penalty is allowed under the law if I find someone has violated the order," Banales said.

Motions to dismiss could come as soon as next week. The next status hearing will be held on July 15.

