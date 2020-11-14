BANQUETE, Texas — Two Banquete High School students have tested positive for COVID-19, prompting school officials to switch to remote learning until after the Thanksgiving break, the school announced on Facebook.
The school said the students were last on campus on Nov. 9. All students and staff members believed to be exposed will be notified no later than tonight via Blackboard Connect through email, text & a robocall.
RELATED: Several Coastal Bend School districts are returning to remote learning due to the rise of COVID-19 cases in the classrooms
Remote learning will begin on Monday, Nov. 16 and continue until Nov. 20, the school said.
The school said all other Banquete campuses will remain open, and the high school is the only campus affected.
