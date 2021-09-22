Bob Hall Pier demolition debris to be used in artificial reef

The demolition of the pier could begin as early as November.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The remnants from the demolition of Bob Hall Pier will be used in an artificial reef in the Gulf of Mexico.

"We are taking all of that concrete that was at the pier and we're barging it and putting it on the Texas Parks and Wildlife's Fishery Division reef they have that they have permitted out there," Scott Cross, Nueces County Parks Director, said.

That artificial reef is about 13 nautical miles from Bob Hall Pier. Nueces County Commissioners signed off on the plan Wednesday at the Commissioners Meeting.

Officials said the concrete will be highly utilized by marine animals and these reefs often turn out to be a popular spot for people to fish.

Hurricane Hanna destroyed the pier in 2020.

"The court has prioritized $18 million for Bob Hall Pier's renovation and reconstruction so very, very exciting," Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales said.

The demolition of the pier could begin as early as November. A new structure will be built in its place by the summer of 2024.

