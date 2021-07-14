Hundreds of people respond to Bob Hall Pier suggestion survey

One person said they want a sturdy structure that will withstand hurricanes.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you have any thoughts or suggestions on what you would like to see in the new Bob Hall Pier, Nueces County officials want to hear from you.

The county opened up an online suggestion box on Friday afternoon and nearly 1,000 people have responded.

Bob Hall Pier is set to be demolished sometime this fall. A new structure will be built in its place by the summer of 2024.

"In that first weekend, we got about 700 responses," Holden Hopkins with the Bob Hall AD HOC Committee said.

"Our target was about 1,000 to have a good sample size. As of today, I think we’re up to 960 so we’re going to hit 1,000 today and probably well past that.”

Hopkins read us some of the notes people have sent so far to the suggestion box.

One person said they want a sturdy structure that will withstand hurricanes. Another person mentioned that it’s a great use for people living in the county but also tourists.

"This is the perfect opportunity to represent what our community wants our new pier to look like,” Kiwana Denson, Chairman of the Bob Hall Pier AD HOC said.

Vice chairman of the committee Ryan Turner Feels that all of those suggestions from the public are going to really help designers come up with another iconic pier.

"I think it should bring a new sparkle to what was once a Bob Hall Pier with the public input that’s going on right now with the survey they’re going to have tons of data and information to make these choices that the Community wants," Turner said.

There’s also information on the two virtual public hearings coming up on July 22 and 23 that will be held for you to give your opinions on the $20 million pier project.

