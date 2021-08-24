Body discovered near Mathis through GPS coordinates given to family in New York, sheriff says

Deputies got GPS coordinates from the New York caller, which led them to a body of an 18-year-old man on County Road 798 near Mathis, Rivera said.

MATHIS, Texas — A phone call from the northeastern part of the United States led San Patricio County deputies to a body near Mathis.

San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera said they spoke with a caller from New York who was waiting on his nephew to come up from Mexico. Officials said that man received a call saying the nephew had medical difficulties and died.

Deputies got GPS coordinates from the New York caller, which led them to a body of an 18-year-old man on County Road 798 near Mathis, Rivera said.

Rivera said officials received a similar call a few weeks ago about a woman who was headed to Alabama and was later found dead after the family received GPS coordinates.

It is unclear who called the families to give them GPS numbers.

