Fire crews contain blaze in Robstown, roads reopened

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Update: Fire crews have contained the fire and the main road has reopened.
High winds are causing problems for area fire fighters who were called to combat a grass fire in Robstown, Texas.
The fie is located around FM 1889. Authorities have blocked off several roads to better control the blaze.
The fire ignited near a palm tree farm and area fire crews are stationed to help protect nearby homes. According to fire officials, no homes or structures have been lost.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Spring Break shooting injures three on Corpus Christi beach
- Lauro Cavazos, Kingsville native and first Hispanic to serve on Cabinet, dies at 95 years old
- Survivor's powerful story of recovery & strength becomes focus of new documentary
- Spring Breaker billed almost $3K for water rescue after video shows he intentionally jumped off Cole Park Pier
- Islanders win Southland crown, advance to the NCAA Tournament for first time in 15 years
- New federal grant will aid in the crackdown of drug trafficking in Bishop
- Survivor of horrific Portland attack to share her story in new documentary
- New wells going up in Bee County following rising oil, gas prices
Want to send us a news tip?
Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.
If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.