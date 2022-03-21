Fire crews contain blaze in Robstown, roads reopened

The fire ignited near a palm tree farm and area fire crews are stationed to help protect nearby homes.

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Update: Fire crews have contained the fire and the main road has reopened.

High winds are causing problems for area fire fighters who were called to combat a grass fire in Robstown, Texas.

The fie is located around FM 1889. Authorities have blocked off several roads to better control the blaze.

The fire ignited near a palm tree farm and area fire crews are stationed to help protect nearby homes. According to fire officials, no homes or structures have been lost.

