Buc Days preparation underway, gates set to open Thursday

The carnival gates will open downtown on Thursday at 5 p.m. Rides for that night will only be $1.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Downtown Corpus Christi is transforming to make room for the annual Buc Days Rodeo and Carnival.

The festival begins Thursday night and continues until May 15. Over on Shoreline near the American Bank Center, carnival rides are waiting to be started up as crews work to get everything ready.

Inside the ABC, organizers are preparing the PBR Velocity tour bull riding event. Tricia Aitken, Marketing Manager for the Buccaneer Commission, said preparation for the event has already began to take shape.

"We'll start bringing in the dirt, all the metals, irons going in. Then we'll see the bull riders and contestants start showing up this weekend," Aitken said.

