Brandon Portillo, man accused of causing crash that killed CCPD officer, found guilty

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A ruling has been made in the case regarding Brandon Portillo.
According to Nueces County District Attorney Mark Gonzalez, Portillo was found guilty Friday afternoon of all charges.
Portillo, the man accused of causing the accident that killed Senior Corpus Christi Police Officer Alan McCollum in the line-of-duty, faced one charge of intoxication manslaughter of a peace officer, and two counts of intoxication assault of a peace officer.
Last Wednesday was jury selection following opening statements where graphic video was shown from that night.
RELATED: 'Not going to be any dry eyes in this room': Jury watches graphic video of crash during Portillo trial
