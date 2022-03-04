Local business soars as Wings Over South Texas brings new faces to Kingsville

"Anything that can bring in people and give them a good experience. We believe it's good for the community and we always try to support local," said George Chryssos.

KINGSVILLE, Texas — As Wings Over South Texas comes to a close, local businesses have seen an increase in customers the entire weekend.

Businesses like Kingsville Steakhouse are grateful that people took the time to stop by, and the owner, George Chryssos, is excited to see all of the new faces in his restaurant.

Kingsville Steakhouse has been open for almost two years now, but this is restaurant's first year experiencing the Wings Over South Texas impact, "There were new people coming into town, I'm assuming they were trying out local businesses, and ours was one of those as well. So, we were excited to see new people, and new faces, and people coming to Kingsville."

Thanks to the air show, people from all over the Coastal Bend are experiencing so many things that Kingsville has to offer. Especially its small businesses.

Chryssos is thrilled about what this means for the community, "Anything that can bring in people and give them a good experience. We believe it's good for the community and we always try to support local."

He is also grateful for the community's support throughout this weekend, and is already looking forward to what next year's show's turnout has in store for them, "We are very thankful for the people that gave us a try, that had not been here before. We're very thankful, to give it a shot. Maybe we'll see some of those faces next year on the next show."

If you would like more information about Kingsville Steakhouse, you may visit their Facebook page here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.