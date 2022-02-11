Caregiver SOS program provides support to those who care for others

If you'd like to know more about the Caregiver SOS program, residents can call Mary Ann Mondragon at the Lindale Senior Center at 361-826-2343.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There is a little known program that has been around for a number of years that will help to guide family members who are caring for a loved one with dementia or chronic illness.

The Caregiver SOS program has been up and operating for years over at the Lindale Senior Center.

November is Alzheimer's Awareness Month and Loyce Woods, whos mother suffers from the illness, spoke with 3NEWS about how essential the program is.

"I've always admired and respected knowing the Caregiver SOS, because when I do get in a situation where it's just going to be over my head, something I can't handle anymore, I'll have resources through this place," he said.

Area geriatrician Dr. Nestor Praderio said that the program holds a special place in the Corpus Christi community.

"I think the Caregiver SOS has been the light on the road of a caregiver. Caregiver is a very difficult situation," he said. "There's not any school that teaches you about caregiver there is not a book you can buy to be a caregiver."

If you'd like to know more about the Caregiver SOS program, residents can call Mary Ann Mondragon at the Lindale Senior Center at 361-826-2343.

