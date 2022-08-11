CCISD bond passes; Flour Bluff, G-PISD bonds do not

Corpus Christi's largest school district will receive $220 million, the largest bond package in its history.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Bond 2022 for Corpus Christi ISD would raise $220 million but would not increase the CCISD tax rate.



CCISD says this would build two middle schools, make significant renovations to an elementary school, two middle school gymnasiums, playgrounds and marquees.

CCISD's $220 million bond package passed.



That as the one in Gregory-Portland failed, as did the property-rate tax increase proposal in Flour Bluff.



CCISD Superintendent Roland Hernandez spoke with 3NEWS on Tuesday about his district’s bond passing, and those that didn't in those other school districts.

"Every district has its own situation,” said CCISD Superintendent Roland Hernandez.

G-P Superintendent Michelle Cavazos thanks those who voted despite being saddedn by the election's outcome.

"Our financial situation will inevitably change, as we’ve seen happen in countless other districts across the state, and our window of opportunity to have industry fund 89 percent of school bonds will close for us," she said in a news release. "It’s important for our community to understand that reality.”

School board president Tim Flinn said the financial planning sessions the district has participated in opened officials' eyes to the importance of every financial decision the district makes, especially as it pertains to "Robin Hood" law and Chapter 313 agreements -- the latter of which minimize give tax breaks to industry for 10 years and reduce the amount of money a district has to "recapture" and contribute to the state.

“It’s not just approving the budget from one school year to the next anymore when you’ve become a Chapter 49 district; all of a sudden, it’s also knowing there’s a cliff at the edge of the road you’re on," he said.