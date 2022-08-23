CCISD's $220 million Bond 2022 package includes new campuses, security upgrades for the district

CCISD Superintendent Roland Hernandez said the $220 million package will come with no tax increase.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Between now and Nov. 8, Corpus Christi Independent School District voters will be hearing a lot about Bond 2022 -- at $220 million, it would be the largest ever for the district.

If approved, the bond would bring new facilities to some areas, renovated campuses to others, and even close down a school the district says is no longer needed.

CCISD Superintendent Roland Hernandez said the proposal first aims to address much-needed security design upgrades by replacing the nearly 70-year-old Hamlin Middle School.

“Part of that plan is to address the middle schools that were all built with the open-wing concept, and so to address safety and security we just continue to finish out those middle schools," Hernandez said.

It would also place a new middle school on property near the new Creekside Elementary campus being built at Starry Road near Yorktown Boulevard.

It’s a move that is in line with the continued growth on that side of the city.

“When we purchased the land for the elementary school, we went ahead and purchased enough land in order to be able to fit a middle school, because we knew what was coming down the road," Hernandez said.

But the numbers are headed in a different direction closer to downtown, where the plan is to demolish the aging George Evans Elementary School and move those students a mile down the road to a renovated T.G. Allen Elementary School.

“At one time these neighborhoods were thriving neighborhoods with very young families and lots of kids," Hernandez said. "What they’ve become over these many, many years is more of a retirement-aged community with grandparents and not as many young children.”

In addition to all of this, new gymnasiums will be added at both Adkins and Driscoll middle schools, and across the district aging playgrounds and old marquees will be replaced.

Hernandez told 3NEWS that there is at least one piece of the proposal that should be met with approval by every voter.

“Thankfully, because of the situation that we are in financially as a district and because of the values of the City overall and the district property values, it allows us to go for this amount at no tax increase," Hernandez said.

Since 2008, voters have approved funds for nearly 20 new school buildings, along with significant renovations for others. In November, they’ll decide whether to do it again.

