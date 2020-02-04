CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Independent School District is still working to make sure every student has been reached about distance learning.

On Thursday the district put out notice that, while the majority of students have been contacted, they have been unable to reach about 1,500 students. The district put out the following statement:

"We have about 1,500 students we haven't been able to reach since our schools closed. Students and families, we miss you! We are here to talk with you about this difficult time, to help in any way we can, and to help you continue your education. Please contact your principal or teacher as soon as possible. If you need assistance doing so, please email communications@ccisd.us. Talk to you soon! #CCISDfamily"

The district also announced Thursday that the grading system for the fifth six-week period of the school year, which ends Friday, will be changed to a "pass" or "incomplete" system.

Students who have not been contacted will get an "incomplete" grade and will have until April 24 to make up missing work and get the grade changed. If they do not do so by that date, the grade will be changed to "fail."

