CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man wanted in connection with the death of a Corpus Christi woman who was reported missing a couple of weeks ago turned himself into authorities Tuesday,

According to the Nueces County District Attorney's Office, 46-year-old Jose Guadalupe de Luna Jr. was wanted for murder.

Police said that Luna Jr. turned himself in to one of their detectives. Luna Jr. was transported to Nueces County to be interviewed and remains in jail Tuesday night with a $400,000 bond.

It was Saturday, Aug. 31, when 36-year-old Vanessa Pecina was reported missing. She was last seen getting into a red car on Queen Drive. The Nueces County Sheriff's Office confirmed Monday that her body was found by deputies along County Roads 20 and 63 last week.

