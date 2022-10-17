CHRISTUS Spohn Memorial demolition begins Monday

A blessing ceremony was held to honor the Catholic hospital's legacy earlier in the day.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — CHRISTUS Spohn and the Nueces County Hospital District hosted a blessing Monday to honor the former CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital-Memorial’s legacy.

The hospital was demolished in a bittersweet farewell.

"It's more sweet than bitter, and as you heard from all the speakers today, as well as the bishop, it's really a moment to celebrate,” said CHRISTUS Spohn Health System CEO Dr. Osbert Blow. “We are continuing to keep up with the changes in health care -- making sure to provide the very best in our community."

Blow added that they will be evaluating the need and ability to expand in order to optimize their services.

The hospital is finally being torn down after 78 years of serving the Coastal Bend.