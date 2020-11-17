City of Corpus Christi awards Bay Ltd. $13.4 million contract to reconstruct portion of Staples St.

The city awarded the contract to Bay Ltd. The project is expected to take just over two years.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi City Council members approved a $13.4 million construction contract with Bay Ltd. at their regularly scheduled meeting today. The contract is for the reconstruction of S. Staples Street from Baldwin Blvd. to Kostoryz Rd.

This segment of the street was originally constructed in 1891, city officials said. The latest overlay was completed in 1980 and a seal coat was performed in 1994.

Funding for the reconstruction project will come from the 2018 Bond Program, which was approved by voters.

This District 2 reconstruction project includes new concrete pavement, curb and gutters, sidewalks, ADA ramps, pavement markings, upgraded traffic signalization, and major utility improvements including upgraded storm sewer, new water mains, and new wastewater mains along the roadway corridor.

Seven RTA bus stops and one RTA bus pull-in will be reconstructed, each receiving a new concrete shelter pad.

The project is anticipated to last just over 2 years, with construction expected to start in January 2021. For the latest updates and to view design exhibits, visit www.cctexas.com/southstaples.

