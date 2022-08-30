City leaders celebrate the 35th anniversary of HALO-Flight

HALO-Flight is South Texas' only non-profit air ambulance service.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo honored the aerial rescue service HALO-Flight on Tuesday.

The recognition is in honor of their 35th anniversary.

HALO-Flight is South Texas' only non-profit air ambulance service. Their mission is to provide emergency transportation and critical care services for patients, regardless of their ability to pay.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.