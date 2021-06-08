City of Corpus Christi ends drought restrictions effective immediately

Corpus Christi water customers entered Stage 1 restrictions on December 28, 2020.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thanks to recent rain,the city of Corpus Christi announced that Stage 1 response for drought and water use restrictions has been lifted effective immediately.

The combined capacities at Choke Canyon Reservoir and Lake Corpus Christi have exceeded fifty percent. Today, the combined lake capacity is 57.4%.

Residents can now water their yards with irrigation systems at any time and on any day of the week.

Conserving water whenever possible is encouraged to help sustain the region’s reservoir and lake levels.

“Residents may not realize this, but during this same time a year ago, our reservoir and lake levels were a little less than they are today,” stated City Manager Peter Zanoni, “Within just six months, levels dipped low enough to initiate a drought response.”

“We are relieved to have received recent rains in the region’s watersheds. Relying on rain for our water supplies is why we must be vigilant about our water usage,” says Water Resource Manager Esteban Ramos. “This recent drought is a persistent example of our region’s need for a drought-resilient water supply, like seawater desalination.”

To learn more about water conservation in the Coastal Bend, visit www.cctexas.com/conserve.

