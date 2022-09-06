City of Corpus Christi extends hours of several cooling centers during heat advisory

Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority will also allow those who are trying to beat the heat a fare-free ride to cooling centers.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi and Nueces County are under a heat advisory, issued by the National Weather Service, that is in effect from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Sunday.

Maximum heat indices are expected to range from 110° to 114° degrees during those hours, so the City of Corpus Christi is extending the hours of several cooling centers available to the public.

“The City of Corpus Christi is immediately responding to protect our residents from the extreme heat. I urge all residents to take precautions," said Mayor Paulette Guajardo. "City facilities are open to serve you.”

The cooling centers include:

Ethel Eyerly Senior Center - 654 Graham Road (361-826-2330)

Garden Senior Center - 5325 Greely Drive (361-826-2345)

La Retama Central Library - 805 Comanche Street (361-826-7000)

Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority will also allow those who are trying to beat the heat a fare-free ride to cooling centers. Riders will just need to tell their bus operator that they will be travelling to the nearest cooling center.

