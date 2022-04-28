City of Corpus Christi looking to hire at least 23 more lifeguards ahead of Memorial Day weekend

Lifeguard applicants will learn skills such as CPR, identifying venomous marine life, and utilizing different forms of life saving equipment.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi is preparing for a busy summer ahead by doubling the size of their lifeguard team.

As families begin to pour into area beaches, Jaime Ogden with the Corpus Christi Beach Rescue, hopes that lifeguard support will pour in for the summer months.

"We actually need 44. We have 21 currently and we need 23 more positions to be filled right now," Ogden said.

The City will provide training for interested candidates who are up for the responsibility.

"We'll meet them at the pool. We'll do a 500 and if they do not make our qualification time of under 15 minutes, we actually offer swim practice to everyone. That is the first step," Ogden said.

Applicants will learn a variety of skills that will aid them in making sure the community stays safe.

"The boards, the tub and fins, they go through their CPR AED, they learn how to use oxygen and then the first aid related to the beach," Ogden said. "So all the venomous marine life that we've been experiencing recently. Anything that will apply to an accident."

Adding more lifeguards to the roster will help those venturing from out of town who aren't familiar with Coastal Bend waters.

"When we saw the little lifeguard stands, and that they're hiring for it, we didn't really think about it for years until we had kids," said San Antonio resident, Andrea Stewart. "Now having lifeguards is going to add a peace of mind."

For more information on how to become a lifeguard, click here.

