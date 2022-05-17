City of Corpus Christi works to reduce flooding in North Beach with proposed drainage canal

The City of Corpus Christi has entered into a low cost contract with a design firm to get guidance on picking the best plan to alleviate flooding in North Beach.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A commercial developer is proposing a business and tourist friendly drainage canal that would go a long way towards solving drainage problems on North Beach.

Jeff Blackard, of Blackard Global, a real estate development company, outlined his design plans for a canal which would run through the middle of North Beach and hopefully correct most flooding problems.

And the general feeling among local business owners is that it could be great for North Beach.

Nick Catalano, owner of Yo Philly Steak Shop said, "I come from the Jersey Shore where we have a board walk and places to go at night and families can go. And this beach needs something."

Catalano thinks a navigable canal with a boardwalk and commercial development is just what North Beach needs.

Blackard told the tax increment reinvestment zone board, or TIRZ number 4, that he's ready to throw in the towel after six years.

"I will say this will be the last time I ever sit in this council and talk about North Beach Drainage," Blackard said.

He added that he has been endorsing a $40 million canal which would run through the middle of North Beach with an outlet to Corpus Christi Bay.

He envisions commercial development along the canal which would contribute to the local economy.

Blackard said his $40 million plan would be better than the city's lower cost drainage proposal and less than a much more expensive canal design.

"My suggestion, spend a little bit more money and figure out a way to create a canal which puts boats in there which brings it alive which brings the value of the beach internally," Blackard said.



City Manager Peter Zanoni said he is in favor of a plan which would handle all kinds of high water.

"We know that our drainage issues are city wide, not just North Beach," Zanoni said. "And councilman, you mentioned I'm not in favor of the project. I would say that I'm in favor of a solution we can afford on North Beach and city wide."

Zanoni added that the City has entered into a low cost contract with a design firm to get guidance on picking the best plan to alleviate on North Beach and across the City.

