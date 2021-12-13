City of Robstown plans to attract new stores, possibly even an Amazon distribution center

According to Robstown Mayor Gilbert Gomez, the City plans on building new stores and attractions, and even building partnerships with major retailers like Amazon.

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Officials in Robstown, Texas, are hoping that 2022 will be a good year for economic growth and development.

The City has several large scale projects set to begin their initial phases next year.

According to Robstown Mayor Gilbert Gomez, downtown Robstown at one time was a major place of prosperous activity. Gomez said he's hoping the area will be revitalized as several property owners are working to try and attract retail stores to come back.

Gomez added that the City even lowered property taxes to try and help out.

"We're hopeful," Gomez said. "We're thinking we're going to be able to get downtown going sooner or later. It's just getting a piece of the puzzle in there, and then in there, and it will takeoff from there."

The mayor said that the City is working on not only returning downtown to its former glory, but to continue to develop the city along Highways 77 and 44. Gomez added that residents are excited to go shopping and relish in the new economic advancements that the city has to offer.

Along Highway 77, just south of the town, plans for a huge RV complex are in the works.

"We also have a project," Gomez said, "we have a possibility of an RV supercenter with sales and service coming to the southside of Robstown."

On the northside of town there is a developer who's looking to build homes.

"For example, a major housing development that's supposedly bringing hundreds of homes to our city, or close to our city," Gomez said.

Robstown is in Nueces County Commissioner John Marez's District. He said the City has the support of the County.

"I think that just brings overall support for that community," Marez said. "It's vital because that is, they're the second largest city in our county, and we tend to forget that."

The City might need the County's support because it plans on trying to go after an Amazon distribution center.

"We are hoping we're going to be able to do that," Marez said. "You know, pitch Amazon that we have the location, we have the highway, we have the infrastructure here, we had the land available, we have the main corridor, we're at the crossroads."

The mayor said any Amazon deal wouldn't happen quickly, but at least the City has a plan and is moving forward right now with at least five major projects that it hopes to bring home.

