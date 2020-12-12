Corpus Christi man arrested in fatal hit and run

Police make arrest in week old accident

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police Friday arrested 30 year old Daniel Cantu in connection with a hit and run on December 10th that resulted in the death of a 61 year old pedestrian.

Police were called Gollihar Road near Christie Street just before 6 p.m. where the victim was struck while crossing Gollihar.

The Traffic Safety Section Fatal Crash Investigators responded to the scene to investigate and begin the process of solving this hit and run crash.

During their investigation they were contacted by a member of the community who gave information on the driver 30-year-old Daniel Cantu.

The Traffic Investigator was able to secure a warrant for arrest with a $100,000.00 bond and on December 11th Daniel Cantu was placed into custody.