Corpus Christi ordinance change to impact pet owners starting in October

If you live in the City of Corpus Christi and own a dog or cat and they have not been spayed or neutered, you'll need a permit.

It's all part of changes to the city code regarding animals that officially go into effect Oct. 1.

The changes don't end there. Dogs deemed dangerous will now have to wear identifiable collars. Residents can expect the changes to take effect in about two weeks time.

Appointments at the People Assisting Animal Control or PAAC Clinic off Ayers Street are filling up just as quickly as they open up.

"We do have five doctors working here now and we are doing almost 800 surgeries a month," said PAAC Director Cheryl Martinez.

For over a decade, PAAC has offered a low cost vaccination program as well as their spay and neuter clinic.

"There's a lot of people who don't have the resources. We have more community programs than any animal group out there. We understand that it is hard to get an appointment, they book up quickly. But we are opening up all the time, doing surgery 5-6 days a week. It's a lot on our staff," she said.

Martinez said being busy is a is a good problem to have because it means more people are not only taking care of their pets, but also helping control the over population of strays.

"We're hoping it does get better, but unfortunately we've gone back to areas that there has been a lot of multiplying of pets," she said.

This past spring, city council members approved changes to a city ordinance that will require dogs and cats within city limits to be spayed or neutered. The change takes effect October first.

"We're trying to encourage people to be responsible pet owners and control over population of pets through spay and neutering said Interim Director of Animal Care Services William Cox.

We do have an option where you can leave your animal intact and that requires an intact permit of 50 dollars," he said.

Cox said notices have been sent out to all 18 veterinarians in the city as well as low cost clinics to help get the word out.

Cox also talked to 3NEWS about enforcement of the new requirements.

"I don't know if we would create a specific task force where we are looking for intact dogs, we come across enough as it is, so when officers are making routine calls and they find an intact dog we will share with them that dog is out of violation," he said.

If you do not spay or neuter, aside from paying $50 a year, there is an application and background check process.

Another update to the ordinance will affect dogs that have been deemed dangerous by the city.

"We are requiring you to purchase specific collar, leash, and signage for those animals, come in this bright orange, says aggressive dog stamped on them," he said.

Cheryl said her office continues to open up appointments for folks seeking to get their pet spayed or neutered.

"They also need to realize this is for the health of your pet. It's the best thing to do, there isn't any veterinarian who is going to say don't spay and neuter your pet," she said.

