Corpus Christi PD asks for public's help in locating missing woman

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department are asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman.
21-year-old Leticia Franco was reported missing on May 09, 2022 by family members. She was last heard from on April 29, 2022.
Franco is described as standing at 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing approximately 135 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, according to a Facebook post from the Corpus Christi Police Department.
If residents have any information they are encouraged to call the police at (361) 886-2840.
