Corpus Christi teacher’s union asks for CCISD trustee to resign

The member being asked to resign is CCISD board member John Longoria whose residence was raided by the FBI on Tuesday, November 10.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There are still a lot of unanswered questions in the wake of two FBI raids in Corpus Christi. Agents raided the headquarters of Fulton Construction in the downtown area and they also searched an upscale home just off Ocean Drive.

As we reported the home belongs to CCISD school trustee John Longoria, who is also a former member of the city council.

At this point the FBI has not said if the two raids are connected.

At this point no one has been accused of any wrongdoing, but already Longoria is facing calls from the local head of the American Federation of Teachers to resign from the school board.

"We were saddened by it, but at the same time we weren't surprised," said Dr. Nancy Vera who is the president of the Corpus Christi American Federation of Teachers.

FBI investigators confirmed to 3News they executed a search warrant at the home on the 2800 block of Denver Avenue where multiple boxes were taken from the scene.

Officials have not made any allegations against Mr. Longoria nor have they said Mr. Longoria is under investigation. His connection to this case, if any, is still undisclosed at this time.

In a bold move, Vera is calling on Longoria to step down from his position on the school board.

"I think with this going on in Mr. Longoria's life, that he is not going to be able to fulfill his responsibilities as a school board member, so we believe he needs to resign," said Vera.

Vera told 3News that it's critical especially during this time of COVID that the focus of school board members should be on the business of CCISD and taking care of our students.

This is not the first time the teachers union has spoken out against Mr. Longoria.

Two years ago, the A.F.T. voiced their concerns about the 2018 CCISD school bond proposal in which a large majority of the money went to the construction of the new Carroll High School.

"There are a few bad apples on that board and one of them has failed to file a campaign finance report he's been on that board longer than anybody," said Ray McMurrey, the Secretary & Treasurer of Texas AFT during a 2018 interview.

In a previous report that aired in 2018 on the topic, the AFT specifically targeted John Longoria.

They claimed he favored certain contractors and helped grant them the contracts for work on the schools.

Longoria also spoke with 3 News for that report and denied the allegation.

"I haven't had a campaign account in 8 years. I haven't had to have one. I'm not one of those politicians that raises money all of the time," said Longoria during the 2018 news story.

Tuesday's raid at Longoria's home was not the only location where we found FBI agents taking boxes from.

3News drone video also showed a law enforcement presence at 1102 Second Street.

The office is owned by Fulton Construction, formerly known as Fulton Coastcon.

Fulton Construction also has longstanding ties to the Corpus Christi area. They were involved in the construction of the new Nueces County Courthouse, the Omni Hotel and multiple projects for the Corpus Christi ISD including the new Mary Carroll High School.

Investigators have not disclosed whether there is any connection between the two locations where raids took place.

3News also contact Mr. Longoria about the situation at his home, but he declined to comment.