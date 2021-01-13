Corpus Christi's Parks & Recreation Department introduces the 'Vacation Station'

Students can attend one, two or all three days of the camp at the cost of $30 per student, per day.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Parents of Corpus Christi Independent School District students have another option for their children during the next intercession school break. It's called the Vacation Station and it's being hosted by the City's Parks and Recreation Department.

It's a camp for children between 5-13 that will offer a variety of activities, from arts and crafts to sports, gaming tournaments and more. It will all be held in a COVID-19 safe and supervised environment.

The intercession breaks began this school year and Lisa Oliver with the City's Parks and Recreation Department said the City realized parents might be needing more help.

"This is in response to meet the needs of the working parents, guardians, to be able to have their child placed in a safe environment while they're working," Oliver said.

The camp will be held at the Lindale Senior Center on Swantner Drive. Parents can sign up for the Vacation Station by going to the Parks and Recreation Department website. Registration ends Thursday.