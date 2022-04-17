City of Corpus Christi's Swantner Drive Project will begin Phase 3 this week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to the City of Corpus Christi, roadway paving for Phase 3 of their Swantner Drive project will begin this week, weather permitting.
The contractor will coordinate with the City Water Utilities Department on Phase 4 stormwater installation and complete additional water line off-sets along Swantner Drive from Harrison Street to Deforrest Street next week.
Important traffic updates include:
- Harrison Street is currently open at Swantner Drive and Reid Drive for residential access.
- Staples Street and Harrison Street intersection is closed.
- Ponder Street is limited to residential access only. Traffic throughout the project is limited to residential access only.
- Thru traffic should seek alternate routes to avoid delays and detours.
Latest project updates can be found here.
