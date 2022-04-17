City of Corpus Christi's Swantner Drive Project will begin Phase 3 this week

They will complete additional water line off-sets along Swantner Drive from Harrison Street to Deforrest Street.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to the City of Corpus Christi, roadway paving for Phase 3 of their Swantner Drive project will begin this week, weather permitting.

The contractor will coordinate with the City Water Utilities Department on Phase 4 stormwater installation and complete additional water line off-sets along Swantner Drive from Harrison Street to Deforrest Street next week.

Important traffic updates include:

Harrison Street is currently open at Swantner Drive and Reid Drive for residential access.

Staples Street and Harrison Street intersection is closed.

Ponder Street is limited to residential access only. Traffic throughout the project is limited to residential access only.

Thru traffic should seek alternate routes to avoid delays and detours.

