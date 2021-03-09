Co-infections of COVID-19, flu emerge in Nueces County

The health district has ordered 2,000 flu shots and the first 200 of those have arrived.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — The Nueces County Public Health District announced that the County has started seeing people who not only have COVID-19 -- but the flu as well.

Health Director Annette Rodriguez said she got that information from a number of area doctors she has spoken with who said test results from their patients showed they had COVID-19 and the flu.

She also told 3News the health district has ordered 2,000 flu shots and that the first 200 of those have arrived.

"We will do something where we're giving COVID vaccines probably at the same time that we're giving flu vaccines," Rodriguez said.