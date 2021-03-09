Co-infections of COVID-19, flu emerge in Nueces County

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — The Nueces County Public Health District announced that the County has started seeing people who not only have COVID-19 -- but the flu as well.
Health Director Annette Rodriguez said she got that information from a number of area doctors she has spoken with who said test results from their patients showed they had COVID-19 and the flu.
She also told 3News the health district has ordered 2,000 flu shots and that the first 200 of those have arrived.
"We will do something where we're giving COVID vaccines probably at the same time that we're giving flu vaccines," Rodriguez said.
Rodriguez added that the peak of our flu season usually doesn't hit until January or February, but with all of our COVID-19 protocols in place during our flu season, she said the result was that we saw very few cases this past flu season.