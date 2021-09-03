Robstown, Port Aransas vehicle registration offices closed due to COVID-19 outbreaks

Customers who have been at either motor vehicle registration office within the last 10 days are advised to closely monitor their health for possible symptoms.

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — Editor's Note: The above video is from August 25, when a COVID-19 outbreak hit the Corpus Christi vehicle registration offices.

The motor vehicle registration offices in Robstown and Port Aransas are closed for an estimated 2-week period due to outbreaks of COVID-19 in the workplace, effective immediately, Nueces County Tax Assessor-Collector Kevin Kieschnick said.

As a precaution, the workers in the motor vehicle registration offices must self-isolate to prevent the possible spread of the virus. The county is taking necessary disinfecting measures and conducting contact tracing.

“The outbreak requires us to close the Robstown and Port Aransas offices immediately to prevent further infections and protect the health and safety of our Motor Vehicle employees and our residents,” said Kevin Kieschnick, Nueces County Tax Assessor-Collector. “We appreciate the patience and understanding of our customers during this unprecedented wave of infection and encourage everyone to see if they can conduct their business using our online, mail, and retail registration options. We are working on alternate solutions to provide service to the public and will re-open our offices as soon as staff is able to return to safe and efficient operational conditions.”

Most routine motor vehicle registrations can be renewed without going to the Robstown or Port Aransas offices. Registrations can be renewed:

at most H.E.B. Stores (Must not be expired or need new plates)- original renewal notice is required

by Mail (Mail to: PO Box 2810, Corpus Christi, TX 78403)

online at https://renew.txdmv.gov/Renew/?language=eng

Health Precautions for Recent Customers

Customers who have been at the Robstown or Port Aransas motor vehicle registration offices within the last 10 days are advised to closely monitor their health for possible symptoms.

For more information on testing and vaccinations, please call the City of Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health Department at 361-826-7200.

