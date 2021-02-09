Health Director: 'Stay home this Labor Day and protect your children'

The holiday weekend is going to be a challenge as thousands of people will be flooding into South Texas.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — The Coastal Bend has the highest hospitalization rate in Texas. The vaccination rate isn’t much better.

So what else could go wrong? How about the Labor Day holiday weekend? We asked the Nueces County Public Health District.

"Stay home this Labor Day and protect your children," Nueces County Health Director Annette Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez plainly stated what parents need to do to try and keep their families safe from catching the delta and delta plus variant during the holiday weekend.

"We know we’re in a spike right now for the delta variant so if they’re not vaccinated, they really should not be congregating with other people because those are the individuals we’re currently seeing in the hospital," she added.

So how did we get to this point? We asked Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales if the July 4 holiday may have contributed to our August numbers.

"I can say that July 4 definitely, it’s either the biggest coincidence in the entire universe, but absolutely the July 4 holiday where people are gathering, definitely there was a nexus between the holiday and the increase in numbers," Canales said.

