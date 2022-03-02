Del Mar College receives equipment donation to better aide students

According to officials from the college the equipment will help students have a more competitive advantage when entering into the workforce.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Del Mar College received a huge donation on Thursday to help expand their pilot plant facilities.

The donation provides students the opportunity to get hands on training with industry level equipment that prepares them for careers in the oil and gas industry.

Custom-built processing units simulate conditions they'll face on the job with area industry employers like Nustar Energy and Cheniere Energy Inc. Who all with the City of Corpus Christi helped support the project.

Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Del Mar College, Lenora Keas said the donation will help serve students by getting them to the starting point to begin their careers.

"This provides our local students and our community for the opportunity to come to Del Mar College, get these degrees, and get these high paying jobs," Keas said. "Because they have the skill and the competencies to go to work."

According to officials from the college, the equipment will help students have a more competitive advantage when entering into the workforce.

