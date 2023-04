The college sent out an emergency message to students Thursday morning about a possible active shooter.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A call about an active shooter at Del Mar College was found to be a hoax, according to Corpus Christi police.

Del Mar College sent an emergency alert to students about a possible active shooter on the Heritage campus, 101 Baldwin Ave., Thursday morning at 10:28 a.m.

The message asked everyone in the area to shelter-in-place until reports of a shooter can be verified.