Operating Downtown Corpus Christi businesses will pay a decreased tax rate within the Downtown Management District

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In an effort to continue revitalizing the downtown area, the Corpus Christi Downtown Management District is looking for ways to improve the area, especially when it comes to vacant lots and buildings.

That group is holding a public hearing for property owners within the district Friday to voice their thoughts on services and the proposed changes to the levy rate.

This is the first time in two decades there will be a decrease in the levy rate for property owners downtown, Executive Director for the Corpus Christi Downtown Management District Alyssa Barrera-Mason said. This is an effort to reduce the burden on operating businesses.

Currently, the tax rate is 30 cents on land and seven cents on improvements per $100 evaluation that downtown property owners pay. The new rate will come down to 5 cents and increase the levy on vacant land in the district.

“So, this will hopefully help reduce some of the operating cost for businesses contributing to our vibrant culture. And moving that towards vacant land otherwise being underdeveloped," Barrera-Mason said.

This will be done in an effort to encourage vacant land owners to begin developing.

Also up for discussion at the public hearing at 9 a.m. are five improvement projects offered by the Downtown Management District for the next ten years which include the following:

Water Street

Marina Master Plan & Development

Shoreline Pedestrian Connection improvements

Agnes & Laredo Gateway improvements

Upper & Lower Broadway Bluff rehabilitation

"Over the last ten years, we've completed really important projects. The two-way conversion of Chaparral Street, Cosmopolitan which was completed in construction. The next ten years, you're going to see construction projects. Improvements to pedestrian experience throughout the downtown area, a new Agnes entryway to downtown."

New businesses, residential and hospitality transformations over the next ten years will continue to make Downtown Corpus Christi the most vibrant downtown in the Gulf of Mexico, Barrera-Mason said.