CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dozens of pounds of cocaine were found over the weekend during a traffic stop.

84 pounds in all were found when law officers from the Jim Wells and Live Oak County Sheriff's Offices made the stop Sunday.

The driver was interviewed on the side of the road and declined to give consent to search the vehicle.

A K-9 alerted officers that there may be drugs inside. In all, they found 34 bundles weighing 84 pounds.

The driver was interviewed again but released.

