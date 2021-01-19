Driver hospitalized after crashing into semi-truck on SPID ramp

Police said some nearby construction workers were almost struck during the incident.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A driver was taken to the hospital to be checked out Tuesday after police said he crashed into the side of a semi-truck on the SPID ramp between Everhart Road and Staples Street.

It happened shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday. According to authorities, a male in his 40s was driving along a portion of the roadway that was closed to traffic. His vehicle collided with the side of a semi-truck and part of the vehicle became stuck on the truck's trailer.

The driver was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Meanwhile, traffic along the SPID access road was reduced to a single lane.

Police said they do not believe alcohol played a role in the crash, but it is still under investigation. They said no one else was hurt, but that some nearby construction workers were almost struck during the incident.

3News will keep you updated as more details become available.