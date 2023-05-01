Drivers can expect detours as work on the new Harbor Bridge Project continues

Lynn Allison with Flatiron Dragados spoke with 3NEWS about the reason for the closure.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Construction over the next few nights for the new Harbor Bridge Project will close the loop ramp connecting U.S. Highway 181 to southbound Crosstown Expressway.

Construction is scheduled for 9 p.m.-6 a.m. Thursday and continuing through Saturday.

While the ramp is closed, officials told 3NEWS cars heading south on U.S. Highway 181 will be directed to continue on Interstate 37 and come back to access Crosstown that way.

"We'll be placing concrete girders overhead, so we don't like to run any live traffic underneath overhead construction, absolutely, it's always a safety concern," she said.

The turnaround ramp will remain closed while a new connector ramp from I-37 to future U.S. 181 is built above it. Officials said they plan to switch traffic onto new westbound main lanes on I-37 in the next couple months.

In the meantime, TxDOT's Valente Olivarez, Jr. said Flatiron Dragados plans to add a day to its weekly work schedule.

"They're in a position resource-wise where they plan to ramp up to seven days a week, 24/7, beginning here in January," he said.

Olivarez said progress between TxDOT and Flatiron Dragados will help move the project forward.

"I think the team they have in place now really has a focus, just a straight focus on knocking down all of the obstacles that we can and get the project complete as soon as possible," he said.

Olivarez also said Flatiron Dragados plans to have job fairs to hire more workers for the new Harbor Bridge Project.

Allison added that there will be digital signage, proper lighting and a flagging operation to keep the area safe as drivers are rerouted. She said an update will be given by tomorrow if construction needs to continue into early next week.

