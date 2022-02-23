Duval County reports delays in counting mail-in ballots due to new voting bill

Voters using mail-in ballots must include a State Identification Number such as a driver's license or partial Social Security number.

DUVAL COUNTY, Texas — Election officials in Duval County said that some of those who are casting early ballots by mail are not following new State election rules.

Duval County Elections Administrator Bobby Gonzalez said that the State's SB 1 Voting Bill signed into law last September is causing problems for those who vote by mail. It's also causing a delay in counting resident's votes.

Gonzalez explained that the new law requires mail-in voters to include a state identification number such as a Driver's License or Social Security number.

"So with the new law that's going on, we do give them an opportunity to correct it and have everything done that needs to be done," Gonzalez said.

Under the State's new rules, officials cannot accept ballots without ID information on return envelopes.

