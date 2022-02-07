The Cheesecake Factory coming to La Palmera Mall

A favorite of many, The Cheesecake Factory will be adjacent to LongHorn Steakhouse.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A fan favorite is coming to Corpus Christi!

La Palmera today announced it has been selected as the Coastal Bend’s first location for The Cheesecake Factory®.

With seating for 277, including climate-controlled patio dining, the approximately 8,400-square-foot restaurant will be located adjacent to LongHorn Steakhouse and La Palmera Cafes food court entrance.

Construction is now underway with completion slated for this winter.

“Guests have been asking us to come to Corpus Christi for years and we are so pleased to be opening a restaurant at La Palmera,” said David Overton, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated. “La Palmera is a wonderful property that attracts shoppers and diners from across the area, and we look forward to opening there.”

The footprint of the new restaurant will encompass much of the grassy lawn adjacent to LongHorn Steakhouse and a portion of the current food court entrance.

“La Palmera has come back strong from the pandemic and the news continues to be good,” said Amanda Sanchez, general manager of La Palmera. “The Cheesecake Factory is one that our guests have been asking about for years, so it’s very exciting that we will soon be able to offer that as yet another unique dining option in this market.”

In 2020, Fortune magazine ranked The Cheesecake Factory at number 12 on their Fortune List of the Top 100 Companies to Work For in 2020 based on an employee survey of satisfaction.

