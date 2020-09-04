DUVAL COUNTY, Texas — Duval County leaders have announced an ordinance that will make face coverings mandatory in public places. It goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

According to Duval County Judge Gilbert Saenz, the ordinance was passed Wednesday. It requires that anyone over the age of four wear a face mask or covering in all places that are open to the public.

This ordinance, along with the curfew in place as part of the County's existing stay-at-home order, will remain in place until 11:59 p.m. April 26.

The curfew lasts from 10 p.m.- 5 a.m., except for essential services, work or activities.

Anyone found in violation of either the curfew or the face covering ordinance could receive a citation and be fined up to $500.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

