CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After hearing about the two bodies found just south of Bob Hall Pier earlier this week, a woman is pleading with the public to help find her missing daughter and her boyfriend.

Tammy Arthur and Chad Peters were living in Corpus Christi but were reported missing November 2018 in the Laredo area.

Tammy's mother tells 3news she believes they are still alive but could be in danger.

"November 9th was the last contact with either one of them," said Tammy's mother, Roxanna Riegel said.

According to Riegel, one of the last times she heard from her daughter, 31-year-old Tammy Arthur, was through a text message over a year ago.

Arthur and her boyfriend, 39-year-old Chad Michael Peters, had just moved to Corpus Christi from Ohio several months before. Chad was working as an electrical lineman.

"Mom Chad and I want to go over to Mexico and go for lunch and do some shopping. Can we go without a passport? I said no, Tammy, you can, but you cannot get back across," Riegel said.

The family filed a missing person report with Corpus Christi police.

Riegel says the local FBI field office told her they spotted the two crossing the border.

"Tammy and Chad's car near Laredo they told me and they said they had crossed several times. The last time being on November 7th," Riegel said.

According to Riegel, at that point, the FBI dropped the investigation.

"Because they were adults. They had no reason to believe that they're in any kind of distress. I've not had ransom calls and ransom letter," Riegel said.

Riegle believes their disappearance doesn't make sense.

"She would never no contact me for this long or her children," Riegel said.

For a year, Riegel has been stuck in limbo, trying to find Tammy and Chad.

"I was just to the point. I felt like I was losing my mind," Riegel said.

Riegel has to find the words to explain to her grandchildren where their mom is.

"They know mommy is not around right now," Riegel said.

Riegle says if it was their choice to leave to please let their loved ones know that they're okay.

"Please just contact someone um anyone. Anyone in the family," Riegel said.

Arthur is described as a white woman with long dark brown hair stands at 4-11 and is around 90 pounds with several distinct tattoos. Peters is described as a white male dark balding hair green eyes, stands 5 feet ten inches tall, and is 175 pounds with tattoos.

The couple was last seen driving a silver four-door 2018 Honda Accord.

