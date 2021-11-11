Family raises questions after American Flags were not placed at each grave at Veterans Cemetery

Tina Hernandez noticed this year that special American flag was not next to her late husband's gravestone.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many residents took time to thank those who served on Veterans Day.

Some families used the day to also visit and pay tribute to veterans who are laid to rest at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.

However, this year visitors noticed what they say is a change in the way their loved ones were honored.

families tell 3 News they were expecting to see American flags placed at each grave, something they say is usually done on Veterans Day and Memorial Day, but that didn't happen this time.

For Tina Hernandez, each time she visits her late husband's grave at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery, it's hard not to get emotional.

"He knows I come here and take care of things for him," Tina Hernandez said.

The two were married for almost 60 years when her husband Julian Hernandez Jr passed away in 2018.

Herandez was a veteran with the US Airforce.

Tina and her daughter La Lisa found themselves at their loved one's grave once again this time on Veterans Day as many other visitors chose to do.

"It's breathtaking when they put the flags on each individual headstones, it's just a sea of flags," said Tina Herandez.

But this year, Hernandez said those important symbols of pride and patriotism were missing.

"This is the first one where the flags have not been placed on each one of our loved one's graves," said Tina.

Instead, they found the flags placed along the perimeter of the cemetery, a change that was upsetting for the Hernandez family.

"Today was disturbing to come over here and see the flags missing, and the bathrooms were locked. Of all times Veterans Day when you have so many people visiting," said Tina.

"For the graves not to be dressed, it's a lack of respect and then when the bathrooms were locked today and my mother is calling saying she is having to go down the road to the corner store," said La Lisa Herandez.

She started calling local elected leaders like County Commissioner John Marez for help.

"I was asked by the Hernandez family to look into this, and our veterans service officer for the county, he said the Veterans Land Board, it was a decision made at their level and not a Nueces County decision," said Marez.

You might recall it was just last month when Nueces County took over the cemetery's day to day management including maintenance and care of the grounds.

However, it remains under ownership of the Texas Veterans Land Board.

County offices were closed for the holiday, but Commissioner Marez said he would look into the issue of the flags and the locked bathrooms.

"As soon as we found out about this problem, I contacted our veterans service officer and he himself went said it was a personal snag, because it is still a holiday and took care of matters himself," said Marez.

The restrooms were unlocked by noon.

The Hernandez family ended up placing their own American flags on the late veteran's grave.

They are appreciative of everyone who responded to their concerns.

