NUECES COUNTY, Texas — The Nueces County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting death of a 31-year-old man in the London Estates subdivision just outside Corpus Christi.

It happened early Sunday morning in the 1300 block of Gisbourne Court. According to the Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office, the victim died of gunshot wounds to the body. He was identified as 31-year-old Daniel Garcia.

Because the shooting took place outside Corpus Christi city limits, the Nueces County Sheriff's Office is reportedly handling the investigation.

3News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: