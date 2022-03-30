Firefighters tackle large grass fire in Skidmore area, other locations

3News sent crews out to Kleberg County to one of the fires near King Ranch.

SKIDMORE, Texas — Area fire fighters in South Texas are currently battling three large brush fires across various parts of our viewing area.

3News sent crews out to Kleberg County to one of the fires near King Ranch.

Large grass fire in the Skidmore area off of 181. Please stay clear of the area if possible. Posted by Beeville Fire Department on Wednesday, March 30, 2022

According to a social media post from the Beeville Fire Department, a large grass fire in Skidmore has the attention of firefighters off of Highway 181.

All traffic from the Sinton area on 181 into Skidmore will be re-routed back to Sinton.

Any traffic from Beeville will be re-routed on Highway 359 towards Mathis.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.