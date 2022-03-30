Firefighters tackle large grass fire in Skidmore area, other locations

SKIDMORE, Texas — Area fire fighters in South Texas are currently battling three large brush fires across various parts of our viewing area.
3News sent crews out to Kleberg County to one of the fires near King Ranch.
According to a social media post from the Beeville Fire Department, a large grass fire in Skidmore has the attention of firefighters off of Highway 181.
All traffic from the Sinton area on 181 into Skidmore will be re-routed back to Sinton.
Any traffic from Beeville will be re-routed on Highway 359 towards Mathis.
